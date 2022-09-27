Scouts’ Hill in Gainsborough is West Lindsey’s top candidate for government funding to improve green spaces.

The council-owned land previously had a children’s play area and a football pitch.

However, anti-social behaviour resulted in all of the play equipment and changing areas being removed in recent years.

The Levelling Up Parks Fund offers up to £85,000 for the creation of parks in disadvantaged areas.

Parts of West Lindsey have been identified as particularly in need of green spaces.

The council is looking into how the money could be best spent at the Scouts’ Hill site, which is off Sandsfield Lane, behind Warren Wood Specialist Academy.

Options are likely to include improved natural walking routes, level grass open space, enhanced lighting and CCTV.

A chunk of the funding would also be dedicated for tree planting.

West Lindsey District Council will submit their project proposal to the government by October 3, to receive the money.

It’s hoped that the work can be done between October and May.

A council report highlights that smaller areas in Gainsborough’s most deprived neighbourhoods could benefit.

“Examples of this would include smaller patches of green space located at the end of terrace streets,” it says.

“This type of green space improvement will have a direct impact on households that do not have access to gardens or nearby park spaces.”

The Corporate Policy and Resources Committee will meet to discuss the funding on Thursday, September 29.

The Rt Hon Greg Clark MP, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said: “The past few years have only reiterated the importance of being able to access the outdoors and be in green space to look after our mental and physical wellbeing.

