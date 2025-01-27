Research and development centre plans for Blyton Park racetrack

Plans for a research and development centre at Blyton Park racetrack have been submitted

Blyton Park racetrack could get a research and development centre where new automotive technology would be created.

The popular motorsports facility near Gainsborough would also get new visitor attractions and track facilities under the submitted plans.

Plans say it would create new jobs and draw more motorsports enthusiasts to the area.

The facility would develop technology for parent company Ginette Cars Ltd as well as other manufacturers.

It would include seven pit garages, similar to those seen at major race tracks, which could also be offered to other teams.

There would also be an exhibit on the company’s heritage, hospitality facilities and a control tower to view the track.

The application has been made by LNT Aviation, and the new area would be built near the current entrance alongside the racetrack if approved.

It would be a slightly scaled-down version of similar plans granted permission in 2022, and has also been relocated to avoid the Cottam solar farm to the south.

Planning documents state: “The driving centre has offered a valuable resource to those involved in motor vehicle development and motorsport and encourages people to visit the locality, which benefits the local economy.

“The proposed R&D Centre, pit garages and visitor experience facilities at Blyton Park aspires to assist in the new automotive technology revolution, while also seeking to encourage the development and growth of the well-established driving centre and motorsports business enterprise in this location.”

The race track has hosted almost every form of car and bike racing over the years, including rallying, drag racing and autocross.

The mile-and-a-half-long tarmac track operates on the former runway for RAF Blyton, which closed in 1955.

The plans have been submitted to West Lindsey District Council, and will be determined at a later date.