A Gainsborough care home is celebrating as one of its residents is turning 106-years-old.

Maud Smith, who lives at Grosvenor House Care Home in Gainsborough, will be celebrating her milestone birthday on Friday, December 9.

Maud, who was born in Portsmouth, moved to Gainsborough after she met her husband Alfie.

Maud and Alfie were married for 50 years before Alfie sadly passed away with cancer.

They lived in Blyton and had three children.

Maud now has eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren.

Maud was able to live independently until she was 101-years-old and she moved into Grosvenor House Care Home.

Lauren Green, home care coordinator, said: “Maud has been a light for us all here and never fails to amaze us.

“She is such a special lady with incredible stories to tell.

"She has bounced back countless times from deteriorating health and even fighting off Covid back in 2020.

"We were all utterly devasted as we truly believed we were going to lose our special Maud to the awful virus.

"However, she proved us all wrong and fought like the fighter she is.”

Maud is a huge sports fan especially loving football and snooker.

Lauren said: “She is so witty and we really want to make this birthday extra special.”