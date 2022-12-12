Residents in Boston borough can now access several 'warm spaces' this winter

Residents of Boston now have access to free ‘Warm Spaces’ this winter.

There are now 12 warm spaces available for people in the Boston area who are struggling to heat their homes. Image for illustration only. (Image PA)

With significant increases in living costs there is unprecedented pressure on people already in poverty, and this winter people are being forced to make tough decisions about when and what they eat, and when they can afford to heat their home.

A spokesperson for the South and East Lincolnshire Partnership, which includes Boston Borough Council, said: “To support our residents, we have worked with our partners to create a network of Warm Spaces, a group of places where local residents can come together to stay warm and perhaps enjoy a cup of tea and a biscuit.

“At most venues, food and drink is provided, and residents are also be able to bring their own food and drink to any Warm Space. At a number of venues staff will also be on hand to signpost anyone needing extra support with benefits, their health, and fuel and other costs.”

Warm spaces in the Boston area are as follows: Asda, Centenery Church, Kirton Community Hub Library, Local Community Centre in Mitre Street, Zion Church, Wyberton Community Centre, The Salvation Army, Kirton Methodist Church, Restore Church, Old Leake Community Warm Hub, Boston Library and the Pincushion Inn.

The partnership is also pleased to announce it has been successful in the latest round of grants from National Grid’s annual Community Matters Fund.

"We have secured £10,000 for each council which will enable us to support these Warm Spaces our community groups and centres are creating for our community,” the spokesperson added.

A joint statement from our Communities Portfolio Holders at Boston Borough Council, East Lindsey District Council and South Holland District Council, Cllr Martin Griggs, Cllr William Gray and Cllr Gary Taylor, said: “We know that this winter will be difficult for many with the cost of living increases and the rise in energy bills, and some residents are being faced with tough financial decisions in their homes.

“The Warm Spaces are free for all to use and as well as providing a welcoming warm place for people to visit, they can also enjoy a hot drink and food, and socialise with others if they wish to do so.

“Over the winter period we hope to add more Warm Spaces as more venues become available, so please keep checking our website to find out the latest spaces available.