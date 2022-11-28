Residents are being urged to register for faster broadband connections in Skegness after the successful connections of a number of properties.

Carmé Mandzij, Sales and Community Engagement Lead, and Daniel Delastie, Community Engagement Lead, in Skegness.

Lincolnshire based, LightSpeed Broadband is excited to announce properties in Skegness can connect to its full fibre network and access Gigabit broadband, 25 times faster* than the national average broadband speed and five times more reliable than standard fibre broadband.

The East of England’s fastest-growing full fibre broadband provider, LightSpeed, is rolling out its network in Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex. Seventeen towns are now live, including Boston and Sleaford.

Advertisement

Properties across Skegness can connect and access its Gigabit broadband service, with the whole area expected to be live in the coming months.

LightSpeed’s current Black Friday offer makes the first six months free with either a 1 Gbps or 100 Mbps contract, so working from home, streaming online entertainment, real-time gaming, uploading large files, and video calling can all take place simultaneously.

Advertisement

Chris Holkham, Delivery Director at LightSpeed Broadband, said: ““We are thrilled that customers in Skegness can now connect to our full fibre network and experience broadband happiness with our Gigabit internet.

"As a regionally based internet service provider, we believe in providing a fantastic service at a fair price and we are very proud of how our service has been received so far. We are excited about the opportunities this digital connectivity will bring to residents, businesses and the wider economy across the East of England.”

Advertisement