Residents across the Boston area are being invited to nominate a community ‘hero’ for a council award.

Some of last year’s ‘Boston Heroes’ winners.

Boston Borough Council will be running its ‘Boston Heroes' campaign again in the New Year – following on from the success of last years.

A council spokesperson explained: “The awards are designed to shine a light on the people, groups and organisations who go above and beyond to help others and to honour persons who are making significant contributions to their community through their time, actions, talents and dedication (outside any volunteer work done for their employer) across the Boston Borough area.”

The council is inviting nominees from all walks of life who will be reviewed by a panel of judges made up of key members of Boston's diverse community.

Ten individual winners and three groups will all be awarded with a special prize and a recognition ceremony. They will also get the opportunity to take part in a professional photoshoot with their pictures displayed around Boston.

Councillor Nigel Welton, deputy leader of the council, said: "We were amazed by the number of nominations last year and the support this campaign received by our community so it was without a doubt that it was something that we needed to continue with.

"This campaign was created to inspire positivity across our diverse and vibrant community. We saw a flood of support for Boston and we've witnessed the pride that so many Bostonians feel for their community. We received over 240 nominations which spanned a variety of backgrounds from all walks of life, with each submission detailing the impact so many people have had on the lives of the community during a challenging period.

"At the heart of this campaign is that very same sentiment, and we want to give the people of Boston the opportunity to shine a light on their unsung heroes who have created a lasting-impact on Boston - from the smallest acts of kindness, to life-changing support."

"I would encourage as many people as possible to get involved. Individuals, groups or organisations, working together and looking out for each other are what make our community special and these awards are all about celebrating the very best of that."

"Nominating your Boston Heroes couldn't be simpler. We have set up a dedicated page on our website, where those in the community can easily nominate their hero and explain why they deserve to win. Please get nominating your heroes now at Boston Heroes nomination form!"

The deadline for nominations is midnight on Friday, January 6, 2023, and winners will be announced shortly after.

