Residents invited to share their views on ‘Thriving Gainsborough’

It's time to have your say on the ‘Thriving Gainsborough’ programme of work that has been completed around the town.

West Lindsey District Council was awarded £10 million from Central Government as part of the national ‘Levelling Up’ Programme, contributing to a total investment of £17 million to transform Gainsborough.

The programme has delivered six major interventions, including the creation of a new four-screen cinema, the development of attractive green spaces at Whittons Garden and the Baltic Mill site along the riverside, improvements to the Market Place with the shop fronts, the new planting and the introduction of wayfinding signs to help visitors navigate the town centre.

It also brought an unused derelict building back into use as a new café on the riverside.

Now that the works are complete, the council is asking residents and visitors to share their views on the changes and the impact they have had on the town.

Coun Emma Bailey, xhair of the Prosperous Communities Committee at West Lindsey District Council, said: “The completion of the Thriving Gainsborough programme marks a significant milestone for the town.

“These projects have brought new life and opportunity to the area, and we are eager to hear how residents and visitors feel about the improvements.

“Your feedback will help us understand what’s working well and where we can continue to make Gainsborough an even better place to live, work and visit.”

The Levelling Up Programme has been delivered in collaboration with communities, local businesses, politicians, and investors.

It has aimed to address long-standing challenges, stimulate economic growth, and support a more sustainable future for Gainsborough.

This survey will close at 9am on Thursday, December 4, 2025, where the results will be analysed to help shape the next steps.

Take part in the survey visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk and to keep up to date with all the Levelling-Up projects follow @investGainsboro on Twitter or Instagram or you can find out more information via the website, www.investgainsborough.com/luf.