Residents looking to half speed limit on Thimbleby road

Thimbleby residents campaigning for 30mph speed limit, from left: John Swinn, Mike Clarke, Chris Holmes, Dennis Holmes, Jonathan Lincoln and Jan Clarke with her dog Alek. Photo:

The current speed limit on Green Lane in Thimbleby is 60mph, but residents are now calling for this stretch of road near the Durham Ox pub to be reduced to 30mph.

​A petition calling for the 30mph speed zone to be extended on Green Lane in Thimbleby has been signed by 155 local residents, and has now this week been submitted to village’s parish council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Lincoln, a village resident and spokesman for the campaign, said: "There is no pavement along the lane, or street lighting and as the grass verge is uneven and the grass seldom cut, pedestrians have no choice but to walk on the verge of the road, bringing them into possible conflict with passing vehicles.

“Many pedestrians, both visitors to the area and local people, walk here and continue from Green Lane across the field on the public footpath to St Margaret’s church in the village. Everyone who I’ve spoken to in the village about this is in favour of bringing the speed limit down to 30mph.”

Jonathan added that some residents now do not walk down that bit of road as they no longer feel safe.

The petition has been submitted for consideration at the parish council meeting this evening (Wednesday) and if approved, will go to the Lincolnshire County Council Highways for further consideration and possible approval.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thimbleby Parish Council confirmed that a petition had been received regarding a change to the speed limit applying to Green Lane, Thimbleby.