Residents looking to half speed limit on Thimbleby road
The current speed limit on Green Lane in Thimbleby is 60mph, but residents are now calling for this stretch of road near the Durham Ox pub to be reduced to 30mph.
A petition calling for the 30mph speed zone to be extended on Green Lane in Thimbleby has been signed by 155 local residents, and has now this week been submitted to village’s parish council.
Jonathan Lincoln, a village resident and spokesman for the campaign, said: "There is no pavement along the lane, or street lighting and as the grass verge is uneven and the grass seldom cut, pedestrians have no choice but to walk on the verge of the road, bringing them into possible conflict with passing vehicles.
“Many pedestrians, both visitors to the area and local people, walk here and continue from Green Lane across the field on the public footpath to St Margaret’s church in the village. Everyone who I’ve spoken to in the village about this is in favour of bringing the speed limit down to 30mph.”
Jonathan added that some residents now do not walk down that bit of road as they no longer feel safe.
The petition has been submitted for consideration at the parish council meeting this evening (Wednesday) and if approved, will go to the Lincolnshire County Council Highways for further consideration and possible approval.
Thimbleby Parish Council confirmed that a petition had been received regarding a change to the speed limit applying to Green Lane, Thimbleby.
Jonathan added: “Speed limits have recently been reduced on roads locally from 60mph to 30mph, including Thimbleby Hill and Langton Hill, we believe this sets a precedent and a further compelling argument for the lower limit on Green Lane and ask that this is implemented urgently.”