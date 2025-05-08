The Union Flag was flying at Syne Hills Care Home in Skegness, where residents enjoyed a street party style lunch.

Two of the residents, Sheila Mann and Barbara Chester, shared their memories of VE Day in a video.

Sheila recalled: “We lived in Yarmouth when it was VE Day and it was just mum and myself at home because my dad was in the Air Force and my brother was in the Navy and they were away.

"So we went up to the Market Place at 12pm and it was absolutely packed.

"The music was blaring out and we all hung on in a line doing the conga dance,

"When we had finished, what I really liked, was going to the chip stall and I had a bag of chips and they were marvellous.”

Barbara Chester remebered the parties after the war at Butlin’s.

"The troops that were stationed at Butlin’s had tremendous parties before they went home,” she recalled.

"Mr Butlin was there himself and his daughter. That’s all I can remember.”

1 . Syne Hills Care Home Director Christopher Sweeney with Sylvia Terry. Photo: Syne Hills Care Home

2 . Syne Hills Care Home Flying the flag - Joy Kirke and Ann Holmquest. Photo: Syne Hills Care Home

3 . Syne Hills Care Home Louisa Murder with Sheila Mann who shared her memories of VE Day. Photo: Syne Hills Care Home