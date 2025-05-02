Resistance to Reform in West Lindsey as 'popular incumbents' cling on

By Jamie Waller, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 2nd May 2025, 17:17 BST
Reform UK managed to take half of the county council seats in West Lindsey, but popular incumbents have clung on.

Trevor Young, Matt Boles and Stephen Bunney will continue to serve on Lincolnshire County Council as Liberal Democrats.

Jackie Brockaway has become the area’s only Conservative, winning the Nettleham & Saxilby seats for the fifth time.

Four new Reform councillors successfully defeated Conservatives, in a pattern seen across Lincolnshire.

The new political map for Lincolnshire County CouncilThe new political map for Lincolnshire County Council
The new political map for Lincolnshire County Council

Hugo Marfleet, longtime councillor who’d sought to become Conservative candidate for mayor, lost the seat he’d occupied since 2008.

Turnout for the county council elections was 34.48 per cent, with 26,339 people voting.

The county council results were:

Gainsborough Trent – Trevor Young (Liberal Democrat) – 709 votes

Gainsborough Hill – Matt Boles (Liberal Democrat) – 632 votes

Gainsborough Rural South – Paul Wimhurst (Reform) – 1288 votes

Market Rasen Wolds – Stephen Bunney (Liberal Democrat) – 1626 votes

Nettleham & Saxilby – Jackie Brockway (Conservative) – 1566

North Wolds – James Bean (Reform) – 1207 votes

Scotter Rural – Christopher Reeve (Reform) – 1308 votes

Welton Rural – Nicola Smith (Reform) – 1165 votes

