Respected former mayor dies

In his opening remarks, the new mayor of Sleaford announced the sad news that a former mayor, John Charlesworth, had died.

Former Mayor John Charlesworth at the Sleaford Standard Sports Awards in 2011..

Coun Anthony Brand said at the annual meeting of the town council: “John was a long standing and valued member of Sleaford Town Council - this almost underestimates his lasting contributions to the town and its constituents.”

He was first elected in 2003 and became mayor in 2011 after serving as deputy mayor the previous year.

After a break between 2013 and 2015, he rejoined the council before finally stepping down in 2019.

The council has sent its condolences to his wife, Sue.

Mr Charlesworth had served with the RAF and later worked for the Met Office, helping deliver the weather forecasts for ITV’s breakfast television before moving to Sleaford and working at St George’s Academy.

Coun Brand added: “He remained a keen observer of events watching over the work of the council and the councillor.” He was keen to know the outcome of the local elections.

“Throughout his time he was a consummately dedicated and well informed member and a champion of local affairs, including planning,” said Coun Brand. “He was a firm advocate of the Nolan Principles which he followed conscientiously while on the council.”

