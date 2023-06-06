Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested

Respected former mayor dies

In his opening remarks, the new mayor of Sleaford announced the sad news that a former mayor, John Charlesworth, had died.
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:33 BST
Former Mayor John Charlesworth at the Sleaford Standard Sports Awards in 2011..Former Mayor John Charlesworth at the Sleaford Standard Sports Awards in 2011..
Former Mayor John Charlesworth at the Sleaford Standard Sports Awards in 2011..

Coun Anthony Brand said at the annual meeting of the town council: “John was a long standing and valued member of Sleaford Town Council - this almost underestimates his lasting contributions to the town and its constituents.”

He was first elected in 2003 and became mayor in 2011 after serving as deputy mayor the previous year.

After a break between 2013 and 2015, he rejoined the council before finally stepping down in 2019.

Most Popular

The council has sent its condolences to his wife, Sue.

Mr Charlesworth had served with the RAF and later worked for the Met Office, helping deliver the weather forecasts for ITV’s breakfast television before moving to Sleaford and working at St George’s Academy.

Coun Brand added: “He remained a keen observer of events watching over the work of the council and the councillor.” He was keen to know the outcome of the local elections.

“Throughout his time he was a consummately dedicated and well informed member and a champion of local affairs, including planning,” said Coun Brand. “He was a firm advocate of the Nolan Principles which he followed conscientiously while on the council.”

Former council colleagues respected his humour, reliability, friendship, persistence, hard work and good sense, he concluded.

Related topics:CharlesworthAnthony BrandSleaford Town CouncilRAFITV