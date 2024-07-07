Rest and travel for retiring Rector of Skegness - he even has the t-shirt
The Rev Richard Holden took his final Holy Communion at St Matthew’s Church in Skegness this morning to a packed congregation – thanking many who had travelled far to be there.
Representatives of the four other churches that have been in his charge – St Clement in Skegness, St Mary in Winthorpe, St Peter and St Paul in Ingoldmells and St Nicholas in Addlethorpe – were present at St Mattew’s to offer their thanks and good wishes.
Having been in the ministry for 20 years, the Rev Holden took up the post in Skegness eight years ago after moving from Cleethorpes.
The challenges he faced, particularly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, were outlined during the tributes paid to him during the service.
Verger Alex Baxter said the number of people attending the retirement service was testament to his success at rebuilding the church to the thriving community it is today.
She introduced representatives of severaL groups within the church to say their own farewells to the Rev Holden and his wife, Carol, who has also been actively involved.
"It’s been a very emotional service – he will be missed so much,” she said afterwards.
The Rev Holden joined the ministry after being a merchant navy officer. Amongst his varied career, he went on to manage Woolworths in Scarbrough and was, amongst other things, a van driver for the Yorkshire Post.
He was also a professional martial arts instructor and Jujitsu 4th Dan, who was graded 3rd Dan by the Prime Minister of Japan.
It is a sport also enjoyed by his wife – but one the couple are unlikely to have much time for in retirement to persue.
After moving to Filey, the couple already have holidays planned, including one to Oxford and a trip to Bad Gandersheim with a group from Skegness. Then they are off a journey across Canada on the Rocky Mountaineer train, before flying from Vancouver to Hawaii to visit the USS Missouri.
Wearing a ‘This is what a retired Vicar looks like’ t-shirt after the service, he told Lincolnshire World it had been a ‘bitter sweet’ morning.
He said: "It’s nice to look forward to having a bit of rest and going on to pastures new as we are moving to Filey as we are not allowed to retire in the parish we served.
"It’s also sad because you get to know people and care for them.
"For eight years I have been looking after this congregation, so moving on is bitter sweet.”
He said there had been a number of memorable things during his ministry here.
"It was very difficult during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the high spot was rebuliding the church,” he said.
"We went down to very small numbers and, as you can see, we are a thriving church with a large and lively congregation doing lots and lots of different things in the community – serving God and the people of this town.”
A parish profile has been compiled for the process to find a successor for the Rev Holden. In the meantime, services will be taken by retired clergy within the congregation.
The Rev Holden ended: "So it is in our hopes and prayers that the right person for this parish is looking at it now and thinking would I, should I could I?”
