Stickford War Memorial Clock decorated with poppies for Remembrance Sunday.

The money will be used to remove the clock and its workings, and have it repaired and returned to Stickford War Memorial.

News of the funding comes ahead of Remembrance Sunday when the community will gather around the memorial.

Lesley Reeson, chairman of Stickford Parish Council, believes the restoration of the clock will be well-received by the community. She said: “This project will provide a real boost to the people of Stickford.

"It’s fantastic that FCC Communities Foundation has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to our war memorial clock working again.”

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Penny Horne, spokesperson for FCC Communities Foundation, says: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Stickford War Memorial Clock Restoration project and pleased our funding will benefit so many people around Stickford and the surrounding area.

"FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that improve local communities and we’re looking forward to this one making a difference very soon.”

Stickford Parish Council hopes the clock will be working and striking in time for the centenary of the War Memorial in November 2023.

Stickford War Memorial is a freestanding clock tower erected in 1923 to honour those from the village who fought in the First World War. The clock in the war memorial has not worked since 2018 and we want it working for the centenary of its erection in 2023.

The war memorial is a Grade II listed structure which cost £290 to erect in 1923, the money being raised by the villagers. It is testament to the feeling in Stickford after World War 1 that such an outstanding memorial was erected by such a small village. This memorial is unique in Lincolnshire and possibly in England.