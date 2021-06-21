Restored classic van found in barn near Gainsborough sparks auction interest

Morris Minor van

The 1970 Morris 1,000 (pictured fully restored), the van version of the iconic Morris Minor, was saved in an unbelievable year-long restoration.

The Morris is one of a number of classic cars and vans from the private collection of a county historic vehicle restorer that are to go under the hammer at the Eddison CJM Auction Centre in Scunthorpe on Tuesday June 29.

Auctioneer Paul Cooper said: “We’ve been asked to auction the Morris, a 1967 Kaiser Jeep M715, a 1933 Austin 7 and a 1967 Lambretta Willam, one of the little scooter- powered French delivery vans.

“All of the vehicles were abandoned restoration projects when they were acquired but the Morris van was apparently the most challenging. The condition was so poor that there has had to be a major chassis up rebuild involving new floors, bodywork panels and wings.

“The work took just over a year but the result is quite remarkable. It is today in quite exceptional condition.”

Paul added: “The other vehicles from the collection have similar stories.

The Collective Auction on June 29 will also include a 350cc Royal Enfield motorcycle that has lain undisturbed in a Lincolnshire farm shed for three decades.