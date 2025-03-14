Restored historic shop fronts in the 'Historic Heart of Gainsborough' unveiled

Coun Trevor Young, leader of the council, and Coun Lesley Rollings, deputy leader, were delighted with the quality of the work and the commitment from everyone involved in the project

Restored historic shop fronts and high-quality residential units have been unveiled in Gainsborough’s town centre.

West Lindsey District Council leaders celebrated the transformation of several properties in the town with a tour.

The Townscape Heritage Initiative, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and The Government’s Levelling Up Fund has support the reinstatement of historic shopfronts attracting businesses to relocate to the historic heart of Gainsborough.

It has also led to the creation of much-needed housing with high-quality residential units being created above the shops, many of which have already been let.

Property Investors and business owners were proud to showcase their work to council leaders and talk about why they have invested in Gainsborough town centre.

Coun Young said: “I am proud to see the transformation in Gainsborough and how both local businesses and investors are contributing to the development of our town.

“The quality of work, both inside and out, is simply stunning and it is incredible to see people from outside the area are seeing the potential of the town and investing in Gainsborough.

“It is a town steeped in history, so to see the heritage of these buildings combined with modern infrastructure is really special.”

Coun Rollings said: “It has been fantastic to meet the investors and business owners and for them to showcase the hard work they have been doing.

“It’s great to see they care so passionately about protecting the heritage of these lovely and using the special charm to make unique homes.”

The Townscape Heritage Initiative was created to help restore and improve the town’s historic buildings and to help local people and visitors better understand the heritage of the town.

Andrew, Jane, and Emogene Wooton are restoring the former Lloyds Bank building on Silver Street into commercial and residential units. The family, with strong ties to the town, has preserved its historical features while upgrading it with modern energy-efficient technology.

Andrew said: “We could see the building had huge potential and we have seen the positive effect that a cinema can have on a town.”

Property developers Richard Eadington and Michael Hatton are restoring a shop unit and creating residential units in the Market Place, using traditional materials to maintain the historical integrity of the building.

Richard said: “We decided to invest in the town because we liked how Gainsborough looked and where it is going. It feels like it’s been through its downturn and has turned a corner and is now full of life.”

Horsleys are continuing to invest after 125 years of trading in the town. They have recently renovated a commercial unit close to the new cinema development for a Bedroom Centre.

Owner Dave Horsley said: “We chose the Market Place location for its increased footfall and vibrant atmosphere. When the cinema opens, it will be a nice shopping and leisure environment for people to enjoy when they visit.”

Jonathan Gale launched his first ‘solo’ project, using local tradesmen and subcontractors, to transform the building on Silver Street to create three high quality residential units and restored the shop front.

Jonathan said the THI funding enabled the project to proceed. His property boasts stained-glass windows and exposed beams which all form part of the charm, preserving the heritage and character of the property.

He said: “I have enjoyed working in a building with historic features older, period features and regenerating it back to its former glory.”

The Townscape Heritage Initiative was made possible with funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Government’s Levelling Up Fund and West Lindsey District Council.