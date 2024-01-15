Restrictions on Horncastle roads to be put to consultation

The proposed extension to No Waiting at any time restrictions on Queen Street, Cross Street & Croft Street junction.

​Horncastle Town Council members considered consultations from Lincolnshire County Council Highways department on a number of roads in and around the town centre at the full council meeting on Tuesday (January 9).

The first will see an extension to No Waiting at any time restrictions on Queen Street – at both the Bargate Lane and Cross Street junctions, near the old chapel, and Croft Street junctions – in the town centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be an introduction of No Waiting at any time restrictions on Mareham Road, The Crescent and Queen Street, in addition to those on Foundary Street, to improve visibility at the junction of those roads, following consultation from residents on those streets, County Councillor William Gray explained.

The proposed introduction of No Waiting at any time restrictions on Mareham Road, The Crescent and Queen Street.

The 30mph speed limit on Elmhirst Road is also set to be extended, with the extension going north past the turn-off for Elmirst Lakes fishing lodge and around to the left past the turn-off for Elmhirst Lodge.

Changes to vehicular access and waiting restrictions at Market Place and St Lawrence Street were also unanimously agreed.

These will see Proposed Prohibition of Driving take place on both roads, with removable bollards and planters to prevent vehicular access, as well as a proposed 24 Hour Taxi Rank near the junction of Market Place and High Street and a 30 minutes limit on Waiting, 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, with a No Return within One Hour restriction in place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latter is the next step to finally seeing St Lawrence Street pedestrianised, which the council has been calling for for many years.

The proposed 30mph speed limit extension on Elmhirst Road.

Chairman Matt Wilkinson said at the meeting: “I think this is long awaited and agreeing to approve these is the first step towards the closure of St Lawrence Street and this is a long term ambition of the council.”

Coun Gray confirmed that the closure will now go to consultation and then to East Lindsey District Council's planning committee, with the aim of having the closure in place by Easter.