Retailers are returning to Gainsborough's Marshall's Yard after the Covid-19 pandemic

Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough is bouncing back after the Covid-19 pandemic saw the closure of large retailers including Halfords, New Look and DW Fitness.

But the 15-year-old shopping centre has welcomed Caldero Lounge, and attracted more homeware and essential stores such as JYSK and The Range to the line-up creating strong footfall to the centre and appealing to changing consumer needs.

Towards the back end of 2022 the centre also saw Specsavers take the former Seasalt unit allowing them to expand their range of vital healthcare services and team of employees into 2023.

James Shepherd, estates director for Dransfield Properties, said: “A combination of Covid and company voluntary arrangements (CVAs) saw a spike in store closures, however we’ve been pleased with the centre’s performance and its ability to attract well-known national brands as well as high-quality independent businesses, which has always contributed towards the centre’s diversity and popularity.”

Marshall's Yard has welcomed new businesses after the Covid-19 pandemic

The centre’s independent department store, Browns, celebrated its 10th year at Marshall’s Yard last year and have been quick to soak up brands leaving the centre over the years ensuring they stock popular labels such as Joules and Seasalt following their departure.

Footfall has strongly returned and even exceeded pre-pandemic levels at Marshall’s Yard, particularly over the recent Christmas season highlighting the shopper’s desire to shop in physical stores and not just online.

Jodie Pacey, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “Marshall’s Yard has always been more than a place to carry out shopping for people.

"It’s an oasis for families, couples, friends and all other parts of the community to come together enjoy the outdoors and connect with people.

“Our need for products and services is everchanging but the drive to interact with people and experience social landscapes is consistent, if not more important to people than ever.”