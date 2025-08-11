Retained firefighter becomes youngest councillor on Skegness Town Council

Coun Jordan Powley is the youngest member of Skegness Town Council.

Jordan Powley, 27, was one of four candidates who put themselves forward for the vacancy on the Clock Tower Ward. The others were Stephen Bilbie, Kevin Evans and Patricia Lowe.

The successful candidate was co-opted at last week’s full council meeting.

Coun Powley said he was delighted to have been chosen. “I applied to be a councillor for the Clock Tower Ward because I want to help make Skegness better for everyone,” he said.

"I’ve proudly served as a retained firefighter here for the past nine years, and for the last three years I’ve also worked on the seafront at Skegness Pleasure Beach, maintaining rides and equipment, help the running of our social media, and leading the first aid team.

“I care deeply about this town and want to be a voice for our community.

"At 27, I’m now the youngest town councillor in Skegness.

"While that might surprise some, it doesn’t worry me. I hope it encourages more young people to take an interest and realise their voice matters too.

“Thank you to all the councillors who listened to me at the meeting and all that voted for me. They asked some great questions, and have put their trust in me. I’m proud to be part of the team.”

Coun Powley’s contact details will be added to Skegness Town Council’s website at skegness.gov.uk/council/councillors-representatives