Retired greyhound Chloe wins top dog at Gainsborough's first ever dog show

Running alongside the monthly Farmer’s and Craft market, the ‘Barket’ invited all breeds of dogs and their owners to compete in five canine categories with the winners of each category battling it out for best in show.

While Chloe, a retired race dog, scooped first place, 18-week-old Eric the cockerpoo wasn’t far behind, taking second place, with Ebony, a Staffordshire-cross rescue, following in third.

Charlotte Toplass, events co-ordinator at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who came along to support the event and take part in the day’s competitive categories.

Retired greyhound Chloe was crowned Best In Show

"It was so lovely to meet Gainsborough’s brilliant owners and their fantastic furry friends.

“There was a brilliant atmosphere across the day and we’re already making plans for our next Barket in the Market Place, so watch this space.”

The Barket welcomed all kinds of breeds of dogs and their owners to participate in five different categories, these included Golden Oldie, Best Puppy, the Skill Triathlon, Best Rescue and Best in Show.

Charlotte added: “There was a real buzz around the market and alongside being able to purchase high quality local produce and goods from market stall holders such as Sarah’s Sweet Treats and Rubecula Aromary, visitors could also watch the dogs in action and cheer on their favourites.”

Each category was judged by a panel of judges which included Coun Angela Lawrence, vice-chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Michelle Page from Pages Pet Rescue, Nanette Clover, local business owner of Not Just Harry’s, and Liz Burman from Lea Wood Trails and Tails Dog Day Care and Home Boarding.

All dogs that scooped a podium finish were rewarded with a goodie bag, full of goodies kindly donated by local businesses including Not Just Harry’s dog treats, a voucher for Bear’s Grooming Salon and an extra special treat for the best in show winner courtesy of Caldero Lounge.