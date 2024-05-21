Retired Horncastle headteacher cycling to Istanbul

Paul Bargh and Neil Steeper.

​After an off-the-cuff comment from his brother-in-law turned into an epic charity challenge, a retired headteacher is readying himself for the off.

​Paul Bargh, former headteacher of Frithville Primary School and New York Primary School, and his brother-in-law Neil Steeper are setting off on Sunday June 2, cycling 2,000 miles aiming to finish in Istanbul on August 4 – 64 days later.

The challenge came about when Neil asked Paul, who lives in Horncastle, if he would cycle to Turkey with him when they both retire, and what began as a leisurely cycle for both their physical and mental wellbeing has turned into a fundraising challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’ve done a marathon before but never done long-distance cycling before," Paul said, “I’ve been doing lots of cycling around the Wolds and I’ve got all the equipment ready – we’re self-funding it so all the money we raise will go to our charities.”

The benefitting good causes for their challenge are Cancer Research UK, a cause close to their hearts, both of Paul’s former primary schools, and Horncastle Squash Club, which was impacted by the flooding in Horncastle caused by Storm Babet in October 2023.

“We’re both retired now, I was a headteacher and Neil was on an oil rig in the North Sea – both stressful jobs – and we wanted to do something for our physical and mental health and also to give something back,” Paul said.

Paul and Neil will be setting off from Horncastle Squash Club and Scunthorpe respectively on June 2 and meeting at Hull to get the ferry across to Rotterdam to begin their epic challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will average around 50km per day, cycling though Holland, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey – all while carrying their equipment and camping equipment with them in a bag weighing roughly 35kg.

"We will be doing all our own cooking and camping to keep our costs down,” Paul said, “We might have the odd night in a hostel or hotel to do some washing but we’re trying to keep our costs down.

"We’re hoping to set off early in the mornings, around 7.30am and be completed for the day by 2 or 3pm before it gets too hot.

"The toughest part will be the Balkans as it’s a lot of hairpin bends and rugged terrain but by then we should we’ll be six weeks in and will be fighting fit.”