"I enjoy the fact all the facilities I need are here. I’m going to the barbers in a bit. It’s lovely.”

Retirement village in Skegness celebrates 10th anniversary with party
Coun Trevor Burnham was invited to get the party started at Barratt Court in place of the current Mayor who has work commitments.
Before he retired, Coun Burnham was a paramedic and said he had visited many care homes during his career.
"Barratt Court is a lovely place – I’d like to see more community buildings like this across the country,” he said.
"You have all the facilities they need here like the cafe, the hairdressers and the shop.
"It’s not just the residents enjoying this building – residents from the area come for breakfast every day.
"Up to about five years ago I never came here unless I was on a medical emergency but this building is fantastic.
"It brings the neighbours and the residents together to enjoy the facilities and we have seen today how busy it is.”
The retirement housing complex built in 2013 and is run by Platform Housing. There are 41 residents, aged between 55 and 94.
Leanne Hawthorne, retirement housing officer, said it was a milestone day. “It’s wonderful to see the residents coming together and enjoying the celebration.
"Barratt Court is classed as retirement living and encourages independent living.
"We have 40 flats and they are all one bedroom with living room and kitchenette and a wet room/ shower room.
"So it’s a little apartment within a community. We have Wallnut Care on site with staff here day and night for those with a care package to meet their needs and we are there to help with the housing side in case there is an issue.
"As part of the independent living package residents have access to the newsagents, a shop and hairdressers and the cafe without having to step foot out of the main door.
"There are also a number of activities organised for residents.
"We also have fortnightly coffee mornings where the residents raise their own money towards something to do at Christmas, such as an outing.
"The main thing is they are a community who look out for each other.”
Les Allan, 86, has lived there their longest having moved in just three months after it opened.
"It’s very friendly and we are treated very well – I’ve made some good friends here,” he said.
"I enjoy the cafe but do miss not being able to buy a newspaper anymore.”
Oldest resident Jim Braybrookj, 94, said he enjoyed the independent living.
"They look after me very well here,” he said. “I like the fact you don’t have to stay here all the time.
"I enjoy the fact all the facilities I need are here. I’m going to the barbers in a bit. It’s lovely.”
