Retirement village in Skegness hosts fundraiser after resident's inspirational story

Sharon Overton is the inspiration behind a fundraiser being held at Barratt Court in Skegness.

Sharon Overton of Barratt Court has Multiple Myeloma and is receiving chemotherapy which has put the cancer into partial remission.

Following the shock of the diagnosis she found the charity Myeloma UK, who gave her the information she needed to move forward with her treatment.

Here is her story:

Last month Barratt Court was able to hold its first socially distanced coffee morning since the pandemic began.

“You have a form of blood cancer for which there is no cure,” How have I got cancer?

'I’ve had no symptoms or concerns of cancer. A certain protein had shown up in a blood test which then instigated a bone marrow aspiration and biopsy confirming a diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma.

'I had never heard of Myeloma - not surprising as it accounts for just 2% of all cancers.

'I began to research and found that the charity Myeloma UK had the best sources of information available. Myeloma UK is the only organisation in the UK dealing exclusively with myeloma, a bone marrow cancer for which there is no cure, but many very effective treatments.

'The charity’s broad and innovative range of services cover every aspect of myeloma from providing information and support, to improving standards of treatment and care through research, education, campaigning and raising awareness.

'Myeloma UK is passionate and dedicated about what it does and is committed to improving patient outcomes. The organisation receives no government funding and relies almost entirely on voluntary donations and fundraising activities.

'I wasn’t ready to accept I was going to die from this disease, so I decided to do as much as I could to help Myeloma UK to find a cure by raising money for them.

'I am currently having chemotherapy treatment which has put my Myeloma into partial remission allowing me to have a stem cell transplant using my own.

'However, should I need stem cells in the future I will be reliant on someone who is on the Stem Cell Register being a match.

"Why isn’t everyone on the register? I have asked all my friends and colleagues to sign up so that everyone who needs Stem Cells to keep them alive have a better chance of finding a match.'

Hayley Cotton, manager of Barratt Court, heard about Sharon’s inspiring story and immediately jumped on board to help support this worthy cause.

“Last year, we ran an art and poetry competition with a Rainbow theme to show thanks to the NHS and Key Workers," she said. "The competition aimed at local school children proved extremely popular and prizes again were donated by local businesses.

"I saw this Myeloma fundraiser as another opportunity to get involved in something which means so much to so many.

"It’s a great feeling supporting worthy causes and involving the community.

"Last month, we were able to have our first socially distanced coffee morning.

"The weather was kind and the sun shone for a full hour! It was an emotional time where our customers were at long last able to sit and chat to their neighbours again.

The fundraiser takes place at Barratt Court Retirement Village in Skegness on Friday, August 27, from 10am until 2pm.

There will be tables available for crafts and gifts etc at £5 per table which is payable on the day. To book a space go to Barnet Babes Hairdressers.

Craft stalls will be outside or in The Lancaster Lounge if the weather is not fit. Crafters are asked to kindly

provide their own tables. No market traders are permitted. Payment to Scheme Manager Hayley Cotton at the front doors from 9am on the day of the fundraiser.

Barnet Babes Hairdressing Salon are selling raffle tickets for some amazing prizes, which include Clarins products, tickets to Natureland, Vegan Candles and electrical items which have been kindly donated by local businesses.