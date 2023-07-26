A retirement village in Skegness is hosting a fun day to raise enough funds to name a guide dog.

Barratt Court is hosting the event on Monday in aid of the charity Guide Dogs, hoping to raise a target amount of £2,500, the minimum required to name one of the charity’s puppies.

The Platform Housing Group venue is open to the public and local ukelele band will be playing music to entertain guests.

There will also be a prize raffle and even the chance to meet some of the Guide Dogs and see some of the great work they do.

The team at Barratt Court have gone even further and have pledged to jump out of a plane to raise individual amounts to raise as much as they can.

Marion Duffy, Platforms Chief Operating Officer, said: “We support various charities throughout the year and we take pride in being able to help in maintaining essential services for our local communities.

“Guide Dogs for the Blind work to help people with partial sightedness or full blindness lead an independent life with the assistance of a loyal companion.

“Our retirement villages regularly hold coffee mornings and fundraise for charities and they are always well supported by the local community.”

According to Guide Dogs, every hour, another person in the UK goes blind.

Almost two million people in the UK are living with sight loss and 180,000 people with sight loss rarely leave home alone