Return of east coast trade show proves Skegness is 'open for business'

A popular East Coast trade show is returning with new organisers and at a difference location ahead of the 2023 season.

Southview Holiday Park is the new venue for EXPO 23..

Expo 23 will take place next month at Southview Holiday Park having moved from the Richmond Holiday Park, which is now under new ownership and being refurbished.

For more than 36 years the show, then known as Caterex and held over two days, was organised by Skegness, East Coast and Wolds Hospitality Centre (SECWHA).

It became widely known as a one-stop shop for anyone in the catering industry, attracting exhibitors from across the region.

In 2020 it rebranded as East Lincs Expo to reflect the extensive services it offered with the introduction of new exhibitors, demonstrations and guest speakers.

However, with the demise of SECWHA, the event has now been taken over by the Chamber and will be held on Wednesday. February 8.

Organisers say they are looking forward to bringing buyers and sellers together prior to the 2023 season, promising the event will be jam-packed with trade stands representing the key businesses from the area.

With businesses bouncing back with promotions and event offers, there will be something of interest to anyone doing business in the area.

At the same time, visitors will hear more about the major developments planned for the town, including those at the Skegness Gateway, the Railway

Station, shopfront grants and the Learning Campus/ College.

The whole day will be a focus for business to catch up with traders with whom they do business and with possibilities for making new acquaintances.

Event opening hours are 10am to 4pm, Businesses can register at the entrance on the day.

Bob Walker, chairman of the Skegness area Business Chamber, said: “As a former member of SECWHA, it is with great pride that I announce the return of Expo 23, formerly Caterex,

"it is something that we need to show the country that Skegness is open for business and ready to welcome the visitors back, despite the challenges of recent years.

“We look forward to seeing our hotel and guest house owners and managers, plus all pub and club people, at Expo 23. Let’s help move Skegness forward into a prosperous year for our town once again.

