Return of Rasen’s pop-up

Coun Margaret Lakin-Whitworth and Coun Stephen Bunney at a previous pop-up market event EMN-210522-161434001

This Saturday –July 24 -– will see the return of the popular occasional pop-up market in Market Rasen

Running from 9.30am to 1.30pm, there will be a number of stalls, including the uniform bank.

The town council will also once again be there to engage with the public over the future of the Market Place.

As previously reported, the council wants to buy the Market Place and is asking Market Rasen parish residents to support the request for a loan to do that.

The loan repayment would work out at about the same cost as the annual leasing currently that is undertaken.

The council has launched a survey, which runs until the end of this month, to gauge residents’ views.

As always, for safety reasons and to allow the stalls to be set up, the Market Place will be closed to vehicles from 2pm this Friday, July 23.

Community manager, Faye Lambkin-Smith said: “The town council fully understands how inconvenient this may be to those that regularly park their vehicles on the Market Place, either as a shop owner, resident or a visitor to the town, but the safety of all personnel is absolutely paramount.