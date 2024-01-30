A previous Boston Bike Night. Picture: GP Creative/The PR People

Boston Bike Night will be motoring into town, once again, this July – with a new team in the saddle.

The event, always held on the first Thursday in July, would typically attract thousands of attendees.

In November, however, the previous organisers announced that the 2023 event would be their 25th and last, adding that there were no plans for another in 2024.

“The committee has taken a long hard look at the viability of the Bike Night and sadly operating costs have now become too high for us to carry on,” organisers said in a statement at the time.

Earlier this year, though, a team of local businesses approached the previous organisers to take on the event.

On board as one of the main sponsors is Sportsbikeshop.

Coun Dale Broughton, portfolio holder for Town Centre and Events at Boston Borough Council, said: “I’m delighted that a new team has come forward to save this popular event which has put our town on the map for many years. I’m looking forward to working with them to ensure that this event remains sustainable and continues to develop throughout its new reign.”

The 2024 event is due to be held on Thursday, July 4.

It will span Central Park, Wide Bargate, and Pescod Square, with the Market Place also serving as an additional venue.

The town is being told to expect an ‘impressive showcase of motorcycles’, plus some ‘new twists’, including a focus on mental health awareness, thanks to event organisers Mental Riders.