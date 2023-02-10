This year’s winners of the annual ‘Boston Heroes’ awards run by Boston Borough Council have been revealed.

Boston Heroes 2023 photographed at The Beonna at All Saints, Benington, Boston.Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography Ltd for Boston Borough Council.

Each year, the authority holds the awards to recognise those who have gone ‘above and beyond to help others’ or who dedicate their own time to improving the local area for all.

Judges had the difficult job of picking the winners from more than 100 nominations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This years individual winners are as follows:

• Karen Baxter: Karen was nominated for running a group called Community Support in Boston, fundraising and helping those in need.

• Dylan Taylor: Dylan runs a local radio station for all the community keeping them informed daily on what is going on in and around the borough of Boston.

• Julie Perrot was awarded “for actively taking part in the local community and promoting the town, helping people feel proud”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Malcolm Pocklington and Pete Green: Malcolm has “worked tirelessly in keeping the 11th Boston Scout Group going over the last few years and helping the local wider community”, with Pete also linked to scouts and nominated for “going that extra mile as the leader of Wyberton 8th Scout Group”.

• Dale Broughton was nominated for “recently saving the lives of two people and waiting for emergency services to arrive”.

• Charlotte Clarkson for “running the East Lincolnshire Down Syndrome family support group always offering support and advice”.

• Liz Judge for “going above and beyond in running the Thistles market garden for adults with learning disabilities”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Gareth Devaney and Jamie Woods were a joint nomination for “volunteering their own time so young people can access sporting activities that mean so much to the children”.

• Rev Dr Val Ogden: Val, along with the Centenary Church and Community Team, were awarded for “continuous great input in the local community”.

The group winners are as follows:

• Call Connect Bus for their “support and reliability to many when other transport systems are not available, always dependable and with a human touch”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Boston Borough Council’s refuse and street cleaning teams “for always keeping the streets of Boston tidy, day in, day out”.

• Boston District Lives Responders “for providing emergency community first response service to the people of Boston”. All responders volunteer in their own time and often for prolonged periods of time. A first responder is often first on the scene having to take control of any kind of emergency situation.

Each winner is invited to a recognition event next month where they will be awarded with prizes and get the opportunity to meet with fellow winners and nominees who they can share their experiences with.

The winners recently took part in a professional photoshoot, with each photos to be displayed in prominent locations across Boston.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Martin Griggs, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Communities, said: “This it is about celebrating Boston's unsung heroes. From selfless acts of kindness to volunteering efforts and charity fundraising. The nominations that came in all had their own special touch and were fantastic examples of the way our community always come together for each other. I am very proud to be part of such a fantastic town.