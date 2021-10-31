The abbey was founded as a Cistercian monastery in the 12th century but fell victim to Henry VIII’s Dissolution of Monasteries, when it became a country house and was owned by the Tudor tyrant’s brother-in-law, Charles Brandon, Duke of Suffolk.

The building then changed hands many times over the years, and was home to the Banks family in the 1700s. When Joseph Banks died in 1820, the estate was passed to a distant relative, James Bank Stanhope in 1843, and it was in an unfortunate state of disrepair and the building was rebuilt from the ground up. The contents of the house were sold off at auction, and most of the buildings materials were not sold, but rather re-used in the current Abbey.

Today, the Grade I-listed building is listed by Historic England as a building of historical importance, but has been uninhabited since the 1960s.

There are many reported incidents of harrowing paranormal activity in the abbey, including footsteps running away can be heard in the servants quarters and the sound of slamming doors throughout the abandoned corridors, not to mention dark figures and shapes darting from room to room and even disembodied chanting.

A group of around 20 of us met mum and son team Lisa and George and we travelled in convoy to the abbey, already pitch dark, and after a tour of the downstairs area (the upper floors are off limits due to safety concerns), we began with a call out vigil in the female servants quarters, which was known to be active with spirits.

Using electromagnetic field (EMF) monitors and motion-activated toys, the group was plunged into pitch darkness and it wasn’t long before people began to report cold spots in the room, as well as hearing scratching noises on the walls.

We then split into two groups to take part in table tipping and ouija board seances in the chapel and male servants accommodation, which both saw plenty of activity, with the table tipping seeing one group’s table spinning on one leg t one stage, as well as many names coming through the ouija boards.

Later, we split into two groups again and headed to the kitchens and stables, and the stables proved to be the most active area of all.

Not only did the EMF readings spike regularly on command, but Lisa’s torch also turned on and off when prompted, as well as the motion-sensored music box constantly being triggered by movement somehow, which terrified many of the guests - including this reporter.

Photos and videos taken throughout the night also captured orb-type white balls in the images, and strange noises in the servants tunnels.