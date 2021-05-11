Revesby Country Fair postponed until 2022

Revesby Country Fair. EMN-211105-122726001

The event, which usually takes place on the first Sunday in August at Revesby Park, near Horncastle, has been postponed until August 7, 2022.

The organising committee came to the decision despite the easing of lockdown measures, because of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding large gatherings this summer.

Traders who have already booked stands will be offered a full refund or the option of rolling over their booking to next year.

Revesby Country Fair. EMN-211105-122737001

John Roe, chairman of Revesby Country Fair, said: “After much consideration, the difficult decision has been taken to delay until 2022.

“The whole organising committee is saddened to have to postpone for a second year running, but our primary concern is the safety of everyone involved.

“I would like to thank everyone involved for their continued support - the show will go on and Revesby will return, bigger and better next year.”

Revesby Country Fair is one the oldest in Lincolnshire, and regularly attracts more than 10,000 visitors and over 200 local businesses every year

Money from the proceeds of recent shows have gone to support a number of local charities, including The Butterfly Hospice Group, Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes, Lincolnshire Rural Support Network, Lincolnshire Wolds Riding for the Disabled, and more.

- More details can be found at revesbycountryfair.co.uk.

- Members of the public with questions can email [email protected]