A historic family estate has secured full planning permission to redevelop their main yard into a ‘hub’ for rural enterprise.

The gates of Revesby estate.

Revesby Estate had applied for change of use, conversion and alterations to an existing commercial buildings within their main yard.

Now, the estate is searching for exciting and ambitious enterprises that can help shape the future of the historic yard, with the character and form of the ‘hub’ yet to be determined.

Due to the size, location and diversity of the site, potential uses can range from small-scale manufacturers through to retail and leisure.

Gavin Wiggins-Davies, custodian of Revesby Estate said: “This yard could become a mini-hub for traditional artisan crafts or an exciting retail destination. We’re excited to welcome potential tenants to help us shape the future of this area while respecting its heritage.

“We want this historic space, which was previously used as an agricultural farm yard, to begin a new chapter and we’re thrilled to have been granted planning permission. It will be a great addition to both the estate and our local community in Lincolnshire - and we can’t wait to see what ideas can flourish here!”

“Fundamentally, we want to support jobs and livelihoods with this development, creating employment opportunities that enrich the local community. It’s our hope that the main yard will become a haven for local businesses incorporating the creativity and ambitions of local entrepreneurs, creators and makers.”

“We’re eager to speak to any business leaders and entrepreneurs that would like to make their mark at Revesby Estate, sharing their ideas and making the space something to be proud of.”

With a series of commercial units available, this development is perfectly suited to small businesses or enterprises, providing the opportunity for them to develop the yard as they grow. Units can be used for - but not limited to - retail, workshops, studios, salons, offices, stock holding units, operational units or visitor attractions. Existing units can be modified, modernised or converted in order to make them fit for whatever purpose is desired by the businesses.

Equipped with high speed broadband and other mod-cons, the units offer a flexible and adaptable space for organisations.

Interested parties can register their interest by contacting [email protected]

