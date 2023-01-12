A historic family estate has secured full planning permission to redevelop their main yard into a ‘hub’.

An image of the inside of one of the commercial units on Moorby Yard - another yard on the grounds of Revesby Estate.

Revesby Estate has secured planning permission to include change of use, conversion and alterations to existing commercial buildings within their main yard.

The character and form of the ‘hub’ are yet to be determined, but due to the size, location and diversity of the site, potential uses can range from small-scale manufacturers through to retail and leisure.

The units offer a flexible and adaptable space for organisations, as well as high speed broadband and other mod-cons, and can be used for - but not limited to - retail, workshops, studios, salons, offices, stock holding units, operational units or visitor attractions.

Revesby Estate.

The existing units can also be modified, modernised or converted to make them fit for whatever purpose is desired by the businesses.

The estate is now searching for rural enterprises that can help shape the future of the historic yard.

Gavin Wiggins-Davies, custodian of Revesby Estate, said the yard could become a “mini-hub” for traditional artisan crafts or a retail destination.

He said: “We’re excited to welcome potential tenants to help us shape the future of this area while respecting its heritage.

“We want this historic space, which was previously used as an agricultural farm yard, to begin a new chapter and we’re thrilled to have been granted planning permission.

"It will be a great addition to both the estate and our local community in Lincolnshire - and we can’t wait to see what ideas can flourish here!

“Fundamentally, we want to support jobs and livelihoods with this development, creating employment opportunities that enrich the local community.

"It’s our hope that the main yard will become a haven for local businesses.”

“We’re eager to speak to any business leaders and entrepreneurs that would like to make their mark at Revesby Estate, sharing their ideas and making the space something to be proud of.”