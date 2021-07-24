Revesby’s new weekly cycling group is off to a great start

Revesby cycling group on Revesby Green. EMN-210720-120842001

Riders of all abilities are welcome to join the local group, from beginners to speedy hill-climbers, offering the Revesby community the chance to socialise and exercise in a friendly environment.

‘Re-Cycling’ currently consists of nine riders, and although the cyclists start their ride together, they then offer the option to break off at six, 12 and 15 mile intervals.

The more advanced riders often cycle up to 30 miles at a faster speed, on a more hilly route.

The breakaway group heading for the hills on a more advanced ride. EMN-210720-120832001

Lincolnshire is a fantastic county for cycling, with relatively little traffic and a variety of cycling terrain from the Fens, the Wolds and the scenic Lincolnshire coastline.

Jood Burkishaw, liveries manager at Revesby Estate and co-organiser of ‘Re-Cycling’ group, said: “The group has been really popular and it offers a great opportunity to meet local people from around Revesby that are passionate about cycling.

“There’s a real mix of abilities and ages amongst the group and the ride lasts a maximum of two hours, from 7pm - 9pm. Depending on demand, we might even start an additional weekend ride.

“Because we have two ride coordinators; myself and Jason Pocklington, there’s enough support for both beginners and our more advanced riders. Jason is very generous with his help and support for those who can’t quite make it up the hills.

“Anyone is welcome to join us, they just need a bike, a helmet, a water bottle and a cheery smile!”