REVIEW: Bedroom Farce showcases hilarious midlife mishaps

​REVIEW: Who knew an insight into the ennui of midlife in the bedrooms of married couples could be so touching, but also brilliantly funny?

The cast of Bedroom Farce, from left: Malcolm (Mark Emmerson) and Kate (AnnaMaria Vesey), Malcolm (Russell Alder), Jan (Lucy Mosdell) and Nick (Dan Barratt).

​Bedroom Farce is a 1975 comedy by Alan Ayckbourn, being brought to the stage this week by Horncastle Theatre Company, directed by Penny Holland, and sees four married couples, all at various stages of their relationships, brought together with hilarious results.

The play opens on three bedrooms, the first occupied by Ernest (Gwyn Williams) and Delia (Hilary McMasters) who are getting ready to go out and celebrate their wedding anniversary, and Ernest is not only trying to hurry his wife up, but is also concerned by their leaking roof and substandard guttering.

Meanwhile, their son Trevor (Russell Alder) is struggling in his declining marriage to the highly strung Susannah (Alice Rowlatt), while still pining for his ex, Jan (Lucy Mosdell) who has found herself married to Nick (Dan Barratt) and her patience with his incapacitation due to a bad back seems to be wearing thin.

Susannah (Alice Rowlatt) with Ernest (Gwyn Williams) and Delia (Hilary McMasters).

The couple are preparing to attend the housewarming party of their friends Malcolm (Mark Emmerson) and Kate (AnnaMaria Vesey), who seem to be the most contented of the four couples as they still seem to have fun together and play silly games with each other – but nothing is what it seems behind closed doors, is it…?

Before long, the first act sees the action come to a head in Malcolm and Kate’s bedroom, as Trevor and Susannah’s marriage implodes and the many struggles that marriage brings are played out on stage – the loss of a spark in relationships, keeping things exciting in the bedroom – and the frustrations of flatpack furniture.

As always, Horncastle Theatre Company has perfectly cast the couples who all have excellent chemistry.

Dan’s Nick will have all the ladies in the audience getting frustrated along with Jan as there is more than a little hint that his bad back is somewhat exaggerated, as well as wanting to shake some sense into the maddening Trevor who is brilliantly portrayed by Russell as completely clueless to his wife’s troubles.

The cast of Bedroom Farce.

There’s a lovely, touching moment where Delia offers some much-needed advice to the ailing Susannah, and both actresses beautifully capture the vulnerability and sensitivity of their characters.

Meanwhile, Malcolm and Kate are incredibly relatable trying to keep things fresh in their relationship, but proves they’re just like any middle-aged married couple…

All in all, Bedroom Farce is another triumph from Horncastle Theatre Company, and this one is definitely not to be missed if you like your comedy to be relatable, humourous, and a bit cheeky!

Bedroom Farce opens at the Lion Theatre on Wednesday (April 19) and runs until Saturday 22. Tickets are available at https://www.horncastletheatre.co.uk/ or from Rose & B in the town centre.

Trevor (Russell Adler) confides in Kate (AnnaMaria Vesey) and Malcolm (Mark Emmerson).