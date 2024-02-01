Let LRP entertain you. Image: Dianne Tuckett

The show is another high-energy, highly skilled production from the Lindsey Rural Players, who have chosen the timeless story of Cinderella for this year’s offering.

I was lucky enough to be invited to the opening night, where there was a disappointing number of audience members, but what lacked in number was made up for in enthusiasm – especially by members of Wragby WI, who are keen supporters of the theatre.

The Players burst onto the stage with an energetic song and dance routine to open the show, which got the audience involved from the off and it was obvious the audience was, once again, in for a treat.

With a relatively small cast in panto terms, it is always difficult to single anyone out, especially at the Broadbent, as the whole cast works together to produce a fully rounded performance. However…….

Nina Wilson-Razzell, taking on the title role, kept the story rolling, as chaos ensued around her.

The comedy duo Tinkly and Sprinkly, aka Peter Dodds and Kerry James, who was also in the director’s chair, caused havoc, especially in the well-crafted kitchen scene, which was extremely amusing.

In essence, there were two dames in the fantastic pairing of Ben Harris and Andy Razzell as stepdaughters Prosecco and Cava. With an array of outrageous costumes, they worked the stage and entertained the audience.

And McButtons …. what can be said about Jimbob Hewson with his large tam o’shanter defining his Caledonian character – just hilarious.

As I said, nobody disappointed in this production. It has everything you would want in a pantomime – silly jokes, some slapstick and clever use of scenery it really does have it all.