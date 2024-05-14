REVIEW: Consider Yourself privileged if you've got tickets to this outstanding show

The cast of Oliver!

A West-End quality production is taking to the stage in Louth this week, and it’s no surprise its sold out as it is simply brilliant and brings plenty of ‘oom-pah-pah’.

Louth Playgoers are gearing up to bring Oliver! to the Riverhead Theatre for their 2024 musical, and it’s one that’s going to go down in history as one of their best.

When Oliver is picked up on the streets of London by The Artful Dodger, he is welcomed into a gang of pickpockets led by the conniving but charismatic Fagin.

After being falsely accused of theft, Oliver is rescued by kindly gentleman Mr Brownlow, to the dismay of the violent and evil Bill Sykes. Caught in the middle is the warm-hearted Nancy who is trapped under Bill’s thumb, but desperate to help Oliver.

The young ensemble cast of Oliver! singing 'Food Glorious Food'.

All of the leads are simply outstanding, with strong singing voices and incredible stage presence and really bring the show to life.

In the starring role of Oliver Twist are Harry Lord and Theo Cooper, with Harry on stage the night of this review. Taking on such an iconic role is daunting at any age, and Harry absolutely smashed it, capturing Oliver’s vulnerability and need to be loved with great projection and a top singing voice too.

Resident pick-pocket Fagin is the excellent Gary Starkie, who scuttled around the stage with a spider-like quality, weaving a web around his young apprentices.

Sophie Burgess really shines as Nancy, stealing every scene she’s in with her charm and charisma, and her singing is absolutely outstanding.

Gary Starkie performing as Fagin.

Bringing Ray Winstone-esque vibe to the role of resident baddie Bill Sykes is Ben Gilbert, who fills the stage with menace and the Beadle Mr Bumble, played here by Linden Heaton, similarly had this reviewer trembling in her seat with his rightous presence

All of the young ensemble cast bring lots of energy and enthusiasm to their scenes, and their performances in the big musical numbers ‘Food Glorious Food’ and ‘I’d Do Anything’ were fantastic.