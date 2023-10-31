A white figure floats along a corridor in the basement of Gunby Hall, beckoning me to follow.

It’s Halloween – and as the autumn mists float away, the shutters slam shut and plunge you into darkness.

Entering an 18th century country house steeped in history that is alleged to be haunted is enough to have any of us quaking in our boots.

But when the volunteers add some gruesome characters, eerie music and screams, it’s a whole new level – of family fun.

There have been ghostly goings on at Gunby Hall this Halloween.

The National Trust estate near Spilsby held its annual Haunted Halloween Hall event at the weekend and went all out to fright.

Volunteers dressed up up as ghosts and witches – and if you survived those as you made your way through the house, the Grim Reaper was ready to jump out at you at any time,

Strangely, the illuminated portraits that seemed to peer at you as you moved around the darkened rooms were probably more scarey than the characters – but then it was all aimed to entertain all ages.

Even some of the visitors got in on the act – with skeletons, ghosts, witches and even a fairy lurking around every corner..

The Gostbuster was still hopeful of catching a real spirit or two, though.

Sightings of an alleged ghost have been linked with rumours of a brutal murder that occurred during Sir William Massingberd's residency when he discovered that his daughter (some say his wife) was about to run away with one of the servants.

A ghost story reads: “My father didn't approve, he wanted me to marry a man of equal status. He didn't understand that I had fallen in love with one of our servants, a postillion, and my heart would not be swayed. My lover and I planned our escape, we were to elope, but my father found out. He shot my love and dumped his body in the pond.

“My lover and I are now together for all time; my father cannot prevent this. You may see us walking together along the path beside the pond. This path is known as ‘Ghost Walk’ and you may feel a sensation of extreme coldness, which means we are around.”