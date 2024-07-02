REVIEW: Flare Path burns bright for stars of the stage

The cast of Flare Path.

​REVIEW: Get ready to go back to 1940s with our town’s latest production.

In a fitting tribute to the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings, Horncastle Theatre Company’s production of wartime drama Flare Path opens tomorrow (Wednesday).

The play sees a squadron of airmen (Alex Alder, Dave Eldridge, Russell Alder, and Gwyn Williams – all very smart in their genuine 40s RAF uniforms) based at an airbase on the Lincolnshire coast during World War II visited by their wives (Sophie Campbell, Anna-Maria Vesey, and Alice Rowlatt) over a weekend.

Then the visit of famous actor (the dapper Dominic Hinkins) and old flame of one of the wives causes her to rethink her marriage to her Flight Lieutenant husband – then the crew are summoned for a night-time bombing raid and their loved ones are left behind at the base, anxiously awaiting news of their fellas.

Flare Path perfectly captures the many emotions that came with fighting for our country in World War II, from the brave faces put on by our armed forces heading off on missions, and our four brave men each bring so much to their characters – special mention to Dave Eldridge for his very convincing Polish accent.

The actings chops of our three anxious wives waiting for their loved ones return from what could be a fatal mission really captured the fear and distress felt by their families left behind, and they all do a fantastic job.

Audiences with military backgrounds will enjoy the RAF jargon used by the characters, and the nod to local places and landmarks also add a nice localisation to the show that audiences will connect with.

Special mention to UpStagers youngster Kayden Lea, whose cheeky youngster Percy brings more than a few giggles and he does a great job with lots of confidence in his character.

Huge hats off go to the team who built the set, and also the lighting and sound made the sights and sounds of aircraft passing overhead very realistic, and we really felt the fear of not knowing if there was an ally or German plane passing overhead.

This reviewer is always impressed by Horncastle Theatre Company’s performances, but this one is absolutely not to be missed – especially in such a poignant year.