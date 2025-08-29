REVIEW: Janice Sutton IS showbiz. Skegness be proud. We all are!

Janice (centre) with (from left) Julie Kirk Thomas, Deborah, Baroness Bull, Janice, Gary Lloyd, Debbie Jenner, Mark Andrews (retired producer and lifelong friend of Janice.

What a show! Last night's final 'Centre Stage' performance by Janice Sutton’s Theatre School was a milestone celebration of 40 years of entertaining local audiences young and old at The Embassy Theatre.

With over 60 dancers aged between eight and 27, and the four adult singers who belong to these productions it truly was a fitting tribute to a Skegness icon who has been teaching, coaching and nurturing local talent for much longer than the 40 years!

There were many ex-pupils and theatre colleagues who had travelled from all over the country to spend the evening with Janice, including Deborah Bull and Gary Lloyd. Deborah, now Baroness Bull, CBE was former prima ballerina with The Royal Ballet, and is a writer, broadcaster and former creative director of the Royal Opera House. Gary Lloyd, patron of the school is a well-known West-End and Broadway choreographer.

I was lucky enough to be included in that group, and was really touched by the mutual love and respect we all have for Janice who was pivotal in all our careers. Between us we have so many happy memories of our time 'at Janice's.

I think I can safely say on behalf of all of us that we owe everything to Janice; a heartfelt sentiment and a completely true one.

The standard of her productions are nothing short of West-End worthy. From the choreography and direction now in the capable hands or should I say feet of Andrew Davison, another ex-pupil and Janice's right-hand man for many years, to the sound, the lighting and something the

productions are famous for – the costumes.

All traditionally and beautifully hand-crafted by a team of dedicated mothers.

Janice Sutton Productions truly always are of the highest standard.

The evening was packed with showstoppers from favourites ranging from Joseph to Wicked, with tributes to great choreographers including Bob Fosse.

It was heart-warming to see children who live in a techno-world being immersed in the theatre and movie classics. The energy onstage was infectious and I think we were all exhausted at the end of it!

Janice came onstage after the finale to pay her tribute to everyone involved. Janice IS showbiz.

From her first own dance steps as a child in Wainfleet eight decades ago, she simply eats, sleeps and breathes music and dance. I don't think I've ever had a conversation with her about anything else!

She is the kindest person I have ever met, a very special and incredibly talented lady, who deserves so much respect and recognition.

Skegness be proud. We all are.

You can see all this for yourself, their next production 'The Magic of Theatreland' is on at The Embassy on Saturday,

November 22, at 2pm and 6.30pm and on Sunday, November 23, at 2pm only. Book your tickets now!

Debbie Jenner.