There's nothing quite like a panto to start the festive season – great music, lots of laughter and, of course, a happy ending.

Snow White and Prince Ferdinand meet members of the audence during the Gala Night at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness.

The traditional story of Snow White now showing at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness also comes with some clever new twists.

It’s described as a ‘fun and friendly reimagining surrounded by symbolism from the mystical angel-number 7’.

Puppets replace actors for the dwarfs, who even have new names – Sarge, Bizzy, Twinkle, Sniffle, Snoozy, Blushful and Grouchy – following a ban on the use of Doc, Dopey, Sleepy, Grumpy, Happy and Bashful as they were copyrighted by Disney.

There is no huntsman and the jealous Evil Queen demands Chester the Jester kills his best friend, Snow, returning with her heart as proof.

However, the Evil Queen smells something is wrong when she opens the box that should contain a heart and it’s a ‘fart’.

Tradition returns when disguised as an old hag, the Evil Queen tracks Snow down, seemingly doing the deed herself with a poisonous apple.

Prince Ferdinand, Dame Nora Crumble and Chester finally save the day – and the happy ending is sealed with a kiss.

Amongst the professional cast it is good to see local talent rising to stardom. Taimay Bunce, as Snow White, is a former Janice Sutton Dance Academy student.

She returns to Skegness after touring with the West End show the Tiger Who Came to Tea.

Other notable performances come from Mark Hudson, who is is enjoying his 30th season as a panto dame. His quick-witted humour never fails to bring roars of laughter from all ages.

Chiar Castania is magnificent as the Evil Queen Evilyen, with strong vocal performances only matched by her ability to whip the audience up into a frenzy of hisses and boos.

Matty Molyneux as Prince Ferdinand also showed his musical theatre background, having played the lead role of Frankie Vallie in Jersey Boys.

Probably having the most fun is Dylan Eleanor Faye as Chester the Jester, whose ability to improvise showcased her skills as a writer.