REVIEW: Ukulele players raise the roof at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness

Ukulele players from all over the county showed why they were ‘Born this Way’ when they raised the roof at a Skegness theatre.

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness.

The players, many of whom had travelled from outside Lincolnshire to the Embassy Theatre with their instruments, joined the world famous Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain in a ‘play-along’ session of the Lady Gaga hit – hitting the right chords and mostly in the right order.

The orchestra started the show with a lively performance of ‘The Devil’s Galop’, the Dick Barton theme tune and continued for the next two-and-a-half hours with a mix of melodies, both old and new, bringing a brilliant ray of sunshine to Skegness after a rather dull and coldish day.

ABBA’s ‘“Thank you for the Music’, with the audience waving their lit mobile phones back and forth in time, was a particular success.

This was the first time the orchestra had appeared in Skegness since its formation in 1985 – and players were received with rapturous applause, writes John Forman, joint sponsor with East Lincolnshire Arts.

. The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain has been ‘blamed’ for the worldwide phenomena of ukulele orchestras and ukulelemania.

Following the enthusiastic reception, the Embassy management and the orchestra itself said that it may not be long before these fantastic musicians, who have turned a ‘toy instrument’ into a serious attraction , return to our town.