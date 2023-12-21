Revised ​race day traffic plan for Boxing Day event

​​A new traffic management plan is ready to be used to ease potential congestion as Market Rasen Racecourse gears up for its popular Boxing Day event.

Boxing Day races at Market Rasen

​Concerns over increased traffic on the town’s narrow roads for the Legsby Road venue’s highlight events came to a head in August when severe delays and ‘traffic chaos’ were reported at the Rasen Rocks live music event after the day’s racing.

Jack Pryor, General Manager of Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “Following feedback and consultation with local authorities, we will have enhanced traffic management in place this year. This will not only see increased signage and the number of marshals but new routes of approach to the racecourse, to help prevent queuing and congestion in Market Rasen town centre.

“We would ask all racegoers to please follow the yellow event signage to help us deliver the best possible journey for everyone. Our car park attendants will be here to help you get in and out as quickly as possible so please follow their directions when parking.”

Those coming from within a safe distance are encouraged to walk, or to book taxis in advance.

Once on track, General Admission ticket holders will have access to both the Lawn and Tattersalls enclosures, allowing them to explore more of the racecourse

The large Festive Marquee is returning to offer an increased indoor area, where all seven races will be screened, including the Lincolnshire National over the marathon distance of three miles and four furlongs. This will also have family activities, including free face painting and the opportunity to make and take home a large selection of free Christmas-themed crafts, courtesy of charity partner, The Gardiner Hill Foundation.

There will be food stalls, festive treats and plenty of entertainment, including a giant snow globe, where racegoers can climb into a magical Winter Wonderland scene complete with fabulously fake snow.

There is a whole host of extra entertainment to keep all the family busy, with live music across the site, and chances to win prizes in the Rasen Roundup Quiz, open to all ages. All entertainment, including the quiz, is free to take part.

Jack added: “We are so looking forward to welcoming back the local community to Market Rasen for our favourite day of the year, Rand Park Farm Boxing Day at the Races.”