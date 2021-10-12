Ribbons to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week in Louth

Hayley Ormond, who sadly lost two sons, has placed ribbons on the ‘padlock fence’ at Hubbard’s Hills, and she has provided a container of colourful ribbons which anyone is welcome to attach to the fence in memory of a lost infant.
Hayley told the Leader that those who have lost children do not want it to be a ‘taboo’ subject, and hopes that the ribbon fence can provide some comfort to individuals or families who have suffered such a bereavement.
She added: “I feel this is something Louth is missing every year”. If you would like to contact Hayley to discuss raising awareness and paying tribute to lost infants, email [email protected]
For further information and support, visit https://babyloss-awareness.org.