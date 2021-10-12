Ribbons to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week in Louth

Some of the ribbons attached to the fence at Hubbard's Hills, Louth, to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Hayley Ormond, who sadly lost two sons, has placed ribbons on the ‘padlock fence’ at Hubbard’s Hills, and she has provided a container of colourful ribbons which anyone is welcome to attach to the fence in memory of a lost infant.

Hayley told the Leader that those who have lost children do not want it to be a ‘taboo’ subject, and hopes that the ribbon fence can provide some comfort to individuals or families who have suffered such a bereavement.

She added: “I feel this is something Louth is missing every year”. If you would like to contact Hayley to discuss raising awareness and paying tribute to lost infants, email [email protected]

