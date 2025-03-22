Rider who broke back as teenager returns to racing saddle to beat former Grand National horse at Derby

An inspirational rider who broke her back as a teenager has returned to the racing saddle to win the 505th running of the Kiplingcotes Derby – wearing number 13.

Sophie Faulkner-Smith and her 16-year-old horse, Sunny, finished nearly 30 seconds before the nearest rival, which had previously had a second placing in the Grand National.

The Kiplingcotes Derby, run at Kiplingcotes in the East Riding of Yorkshire, is widely accepted to be the oldest annual horse race in the English sporting calendar.

Sunny was given to Sophie two years ago and has shown no signs of slowing down even at his good age.

Sophie said: “Sunny was full of running at the end of the four-mile course.

"We ran under number 13, so it was not so unlucky after all!

“We are all super proud of our achievement and for Lincolnshire.

"It’s always great to bring a trophy home to the ‘wrong side of the water’ as Yorkshire might say.”

Sunny, sponsred by Welton Aggregates Ltd, is trained by Sophie at home – a stone’s throw from Gunby roundabout, and is often seen on the beach between Mablethorpe breakers and Saltfleet Haven.

Although Sophie does not know Sunny's full history, what is known is that he was raced and trained previously in Wales.

Sophie, 38, has had horses since the age of five and regularly represented her local riding club, The South Wold North Pony Club, at local, regional and national level.

Her riding career came to an abrupt halt when she broke her back in a bad car accident at the age of 19. “She was very lucky that she was still able to walk, but after 15 years of rehabilitation she managed to get back in the saddle,” commented Jan.

The couple do not run a professional yard, but have accumulated eight horses on their farm.

"Sophie has been given four of them and Sunny was the lastest of the freebies,” said Jan. “After racing, Sunny was given to a friend and when this friend relocated from Horncastle to Cornwall, and couldn't take Sunny with them, they gave him to Sophie as they knew he would have the very best of forever homes.”

Sunny is fed on the very best oats and barley grown at home on the farm and, after his big win, he was treated to the biggest bag of carrots they could find and “happily munched them all”.

Sophie has never raced before, however Jab said this win may just be the beginning of ‘hobby gone wrong’ amateur career as a trainer and jockey.

“We have another horse that Sophie is aiming to train and ride in the The Newmarket Town Plate in August,” said Jan. Sophie has always been fabulous with problem horses and can truly understand them in order for them to achieve their very best. It is a special gift.”

Sophie, Sunny and Jan were not the only winners following the race. Jan added: “We had a whip round in our local pub the night before the race to place a bet on Sophie and Sunny and had a nice return at a 6/1. Needless to say everyone enjoyed the winnings in the pub last night.”