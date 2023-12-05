Riders brave cold to deliver festive chocolate to hospital children's ward
The riders set off from the Seaview Pub on the seafront on the 22-mile journey to the hospital – a trip they traditionally make with Easter eggs at a warmer time of year.
Mark Dannatt, the owner of the pub who also joined the ride, said this year they thought they would try something different.
"Traditionally have a lot of riders take eggs at Easter but that has been affected by Covid so this year we thought we would try something different,” he said.
The riders met on Sunday at the pub for warming drinks and snacks, before the chocolate donated by local businesses and residents was loaded into a car.
Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry and the Jolly Fisherman waved them on their way.
"There wasn’t as many of us on the ride because of the wintry conditions, but one of our group – Mick Strong – travelled all the way from Chesterfield to join us which was amazing,” said Mark.
"Ray Macdonald travelled from Mareham le Fen but brought his car as his scooter was snowed in.
"But he followed us in the car with all the goodies.
"We took the safest route via Spilsby but are so pleased it went ahead as the nurses at the children’s ward we so pleased to receive the chocolates.
"It made it all worthwhile and we are grateful to everyone who donated chocolates and supported us.”