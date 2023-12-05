A group of moped riders braved wintry conditions across Lincolnshire at the weekend to deliver festive chocolates to the children’s ward at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The riders set off from the Seaview Pub on the seafront on the 22-mile journey to the hospital – a trip they traditionally make with Easter eggs at a warmer time of year.

Mark Dannatt, the owner of the pub who also joined the ride, said this year they thought they would try something different.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Traditionally have a lot of riders take eggs at Easter but that has been affected by Covid so this year we thought we would try something different,” he said.

The riders (right) deliver chocolate to staff at the children's ward at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

The riders met on Sunday at the pub for warming drinks and snacks, before the chocolate donated by local businesses and residents was loaded into a car.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry and the Jolly Fisherman waved them on their way.

"There wasn’t as many of us on the ride because of the wintry conditions, but one of our group – Mick Strong – travelled all the way from Chesterfield to join us which was amazing,” said Mark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Ray Macdonald travelled from Mareham le Fen but brought his car as his scooter was snowed in.

Mark Dannatt (centre) outside the Seaview Pub in Skegness ahead of the ride with the Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry and the Jolly Fisherman. Photo: Ann Robinson

"But he followed us in the car with all the goodies.

"We took the safest route via Spilsby but are so pleased it went ahead as the nurses at the children’s ward we so pleased to receive the chocolates.