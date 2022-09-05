Riders faced uphill struggle as Hill Climb makes triumphant debut

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Riders return down the Hill. All photos by Chris Frear

Organised by Louth Rotary, Scamblesby’s Vintage Hill Climb took place on Saturday (September 3) with more than 60 vintage cars and cycles taking part.

More than 1,000 people also came to support the event, from Scamblesby itself and the surrounding villages, with food and drink vans providing plenty of refreshments for the thirsty riders and spectators during the warm summer’s weather.

While not a timed event, the vintage vehicles cars took part in 'spirited display runs' up the hill on Chapel Lane, with marshalling provided by the British Motorsport Marshalling Club and assistance from Mablethorpe and District Motor Club.

David Spence from Louth with his 1934 Austin Seven Special. Photo by Chris Frear

A flypast from a Spitfire finished off the event with a flourish.

Spokesman Alan Curtis said the event was a huge success: "It was brilliant and we had lots of support,” he said, “For our first event we it wasn’t bad at all.

"The weather was beautiful so we got lucky, and the food and beer vans were well attended.”

Alan said the question on everyone’s lips at the end of the event was, will they be doing it again next year?

Rider #3 on the start line.

"It’s quite likely we’ll be doing it again,” he said, “It was so well supported and everyone said it was well organised, and it can only get bigger from here so I think we will be doing it again.”

Riders on the Hill Climb navigating the hill.

Mr and Mrs Longman fashionably attired sat in their 1934 MGPA.

An Austin Seven on the Start line

Spectator Janet Elliott and her dog Ted.