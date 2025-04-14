Riders gather for Easter egg run from Skegness to Boston hospital

The run, which has taken place for nearly 30 years, was hosted on Sunday by the Seaview Pub, where they gathered for refreshments before heading to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

Pub owner Mark Dannatt, who hosted the event, said some of the riders have been taking part since the beginning.

"It’s wonderful to see them back and taking part in this annual Easter run,” said Mark. “They brought eggs, and cuddly toys and books for the children who are unable to eat chocolate, and the nurses were really grateful.

"We would like to say thank you to everyone who took part and donated to our appeal.”

1 . WhatsApp Image 2025-04-14 at 11.40.33.jpeg Scores of riders from across the region headed to the Seaview Pub in Skegness for the annual Easter egg run to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston. Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . Easter egg run On yer bike - Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley ahead of the race. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . riders 7.jpg Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley congratulates Mark Dannatt, owner of the Seaview Pub in Skegness, on another successful egg run. Photo: Barry Robinson