Riders roar into town for Spilsby Bike Night
Hundreds of riders roared into town this week for Spilsby Bike Night.
Organised by Spilsby Rotary Club, the success follows the return of event last year after a two-year break due to the pandemic .
Once again it was also a welcome boost to local businesses and the crowds who turned out for it.
Bikes lined streets and there were various stalls, with some shops staying open into the evening in the bustling town centre.
There was also live music and food and during the evening three cheques from the proceeds of last year’s event were presented to Blood Bikers, Air Ambulance and Spilsby New Life Centre.
This year’s even – which was sponsored by J& A International and Spilsby Town Council – was in aid of the Air Ambulance
Pete Butler, of Spilsby Rotary Club, said afterwards: “What a great night – thanks to everyone who came and those who helped.”