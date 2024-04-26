Riders are roaring into town for the Skegness Scooter Rally.

The official Robbo’s Skegness Scooter Rally Weekender kicks off on Friday at the Suncastle with an epic weekend of Northern Soul music with guest DJ's and music artists, as well as a rideout on North Parade on Saturday afternoon.

All the way from the USA, the Chelsea Curve will be also stopping by in good old Skeg Vegas for the start of the Rally, before heading over to London on Sunday to play another legendary gig at the Mods MaydayAt the Suncastle, the rally is hosted by Sally and Buster, where as well as live music there will also be hot food and stalls outside..Children are allowed inside until 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The entertainment carries on throughout the Bank Holiday weekend along the sea front and other venues around town.Among the other venues welcoming riders over the weekend is The Ship & Atlantic Bar.

The Motif will be live on Friday, May 3, at 10am.

Then on Saturday, May 4, the bar is hosting the Union Scooter Rally, who will be knocking out Mod and Indie tunes.

Live music continues on the Sunday.

There will also be a packed line-up supporting the Skegness Scooter Rally covering the entire weekend at the Lumley.

Lve music performances include Soul FX and Buster on Bank Holiday Monday