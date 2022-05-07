Spilsby Bike Night will take place on Tuesday, May 17.

The Rotary Club of Spilsby are once again hosting the event in the town centre on Tuesday, May 17.

There will be various stalls, some shops will stay open selling burgers etc and there will be live music from local group The Tuesdays on stage.

High St and the two town car parks will close at 3pm, with the B1195 closed from 4pm.

Pete Butler, of Spilsby Rotary Club, said: “The last bike night was two years ago and was a great success with around 1000 bikes in the town centre.

" We closed the B1195 through the town which helped so all the bikes was in the centre.

"All the shops did great with the town folks turning out to support the event.