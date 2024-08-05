Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heroic Louth rider Ros Canter says her Olympic gold medal, won in Paris, is “right up there” with the greatest achievements of her successful career.

Ros, 38, is back home at the family yard at Home Farm in Hallington after playing her part in Britain’s first gold medal of the 2024 Games in the team eventing equestrian competition aboard loveable horse, Lordships Graffalo, nickname Walter.

"It was quite surreal,” she reflected after the dust had settled on the celebrations among family, friends and staff at the yard.

"It is definitely a big box ticked. I am really proud but also relieved that we won the gold medal.

Eventing rider Ros Canter shows off her Olympic gold medal with five-year-old daughter, Ziggy.

“Winning the world championships in 2018 was brilliant, but this has to be right up there and one of the highest on the list, mainly because of the pressure and the intensity of the competition.

"In the Olympic format, the scores count for all three riders in each team, so there is less room for error.

"The whole experience was amazing. The venue, at the picturesque Palace of Versailles, was very spectacular and the best place I have ever competed at.

"The crowds and the atmosphere were unlike anywhere I’ve ridden. It was a pressure pit.”

Ros Canter and horse Lordships Graffalo, nicknamed Walter, join in the celebrations with family, friends and staff at Home Farm in Hallington.

Ros, who lives in South Elkington, was supported in France by her mum and dad, Barney and Heather, who own Home Farm, husband Chris McAleese, sisters Harriet and Megan, and many friends.

Five-year-old daughter Ziggy stayed behind but was delighted to try on mum's gold medal when she got home.

Team eventing combines the three equestrian disciplines of dressage, cross-country and showjumping, with a round of each taking place on consecutive days. The aim is to achieve the lowest total number of penalties.

Ros, who won the Badminton Horse Trials and also the European Championships last year on Walter, was making her Olympic debut after travelling as a reserve to the Tokyo Games in 2021 when Team GB were also victorious.

Ros Canter (left) and teammates Laura Collett and Tom McEwen after receiving their gold medals at the Olympic Games in France. (PHOTO BY: Getty Images)

She lined up alongside Laura Collett on London 52 and Tom McEwen on JL Dublin, and the trio dominated the 16-team competition from the off, beating France into second, with Japan taking the bronze.

Collett also landed bronze in the individual event, with McEwen fourth. Ros finished 21st after receiving a contentious missed-flag penalty on the cross-country course and then knocking one of the showjumping fences.

"Walter was his usual incredible self," Ros said. "He loves to run, he loves to jump and he loves a crowd, so he was in his element.

"I did touch a flag, but he is the best cross-country horse in the world and he gave everybody a stellar performance.

Ros Canter flying high aboard Lordships Graffalo, who is affectionately nicknamed Walter.

"The showjumping round was hard work and nerve-wracking. I don't think I breathed the whole way round, and I was mightily relieved to jump that last fence.

"I had a clear plan of how I wanted to be, mentally, and I think I achieved that."

A 12-year-old bay gelding, Walter is owned by Michele Saul, who lives in Spilsby. She bought him as a four-year-old, and Ros has nurtured his development since then at her Hallington headquarters.

"He is amazing," Ros said. "He is a real character and has a great personality. He loves to compete."

Ros was also full of praise for the way the team worked together and for the backing she received from the Louth area.

"Thankyou for all the support, messages and positivity," she told her 56,000 followers on Facebook. "They meant a lot to us."

Flying the flag and sporting the gold medal won by her mum is Ros's five-year-old daughter, Ziggy.

It is the seventh gold medal, either in team or individual events, at major championships during Ros's eventing career. And the triumph in France meant Team GB are now the most decorated eventing team in Olympic history.

But far from basking in the glory, it has been a case of returning to work in recent days for well-grounded Ros, helping to run the riding, training and livery operation at Home Farm, where mum Heather continues to play a vital role, even though she is in her 70s.

"It's been back to the grind and the day job," Ros said. "Things don’t stop.

"I am incredibly lucky to be based at Hallington, with such a supportive and forward-thinking family.

"Mum not only spends hours every day, helping me, but has also developed her livery business and so our facilities are superb. I continue to love my sport

"I have some good events and big competitions coming up, including the Burghley Horse Trials, which I might be doing in September.

"Then it will be a question of regrouping during the winter before we go again next year."

Before she knows it, thoughts will also turn to going for gold again at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.